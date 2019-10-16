Berenberg Bank Lowers SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target to GBX 100

SIG (LON:SHI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 133 ($1.74) to GBX 107 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SIG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 129.57 ($1.69).

Get SIG alerts:

SHI stock opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.40. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 87.60 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The company has a market capitalization of $641.25 million and a PE ratio of 154.86.

In other news, insider Andrew Allner acquired 6,000 shares of SIG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.