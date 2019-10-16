Bellway (LON:BWY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,790 ($49.52) target price (up from GBX 3,620 ($47.30)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,538 ($46.23) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,875 ($50.63) target price (up from GBX 3,574 ($46.70)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,642.92 ($47.60).

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 3,370 ($44.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,167.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,979.60. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 333.45 ($4.36) and a one year high of GBX 3,562 ($46.54).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

