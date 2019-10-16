Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

