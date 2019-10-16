Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0066

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $24.43 and $24.68. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $49,068.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000081 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.