Beacon Financial Group Invests $335,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17,524.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 351.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after buying an additional 755,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.54.

NYSE MMM opened at $162.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average of $174.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

