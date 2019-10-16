Beacon Financial Group Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 584.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,344,000 after purchasing an additional 935,757 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.26.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

