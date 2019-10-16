Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 46.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,135.63.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,104.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,107.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,085.13. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.01 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

