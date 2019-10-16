Barton Investment Management Increases Stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Barton Investment Management increased its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. GrubHub accounts for about 5.9% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $34,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 257.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth $214,636,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth $98,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,082,000 after purchasing an additional 865,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth $49,895,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,520.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,924.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $111,913.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $111,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,153 shares of company stock worth $1,917,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. 54,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $122.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

