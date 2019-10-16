Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDEV. Peel Hunt lowered Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 696 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 648 ($8.47) price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 658.80 ($8.61).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 683 ($8.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 635.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 609.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.56. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670.20 ($8.76).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

