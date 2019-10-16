Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REG. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Regency Centers from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.26.

REG opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $197,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $525,985.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $135,719.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,594.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $660,413. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 122.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,165 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 54.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,070,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,661,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461,012 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,835,000 after purchasing an additional 374,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

