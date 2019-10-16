Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,769,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,293,000 after acquiring an additional 497,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,915,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 303,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 133.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,436,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,437,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 142,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 546,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $9.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

