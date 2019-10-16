Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Trading Up 0.2%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.37, approximately 275,404 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,571,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.03%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 546,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 24,179.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 57,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 435,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

