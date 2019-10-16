Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,222 Shares of New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New Home were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. New Home Company Inc has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.75 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded New Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other New Home news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski acquired 43,750 shares of New Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $59,062.50. Insiders acquired a total of 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $155,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

