Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,235,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,800,000 after buying an additional 163,312 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,026,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 782,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 202,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter.

ACWV opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

