Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.00

News articles about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 87,407,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,567,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $282.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

