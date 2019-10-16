Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Northpointe Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Northpointe Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.2% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,807,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,990,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $282.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.