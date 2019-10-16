Bank of America Corp DE Sells 127,923 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.60% of M/I Homes worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,831,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 53.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 558,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 193,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in M/I Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 27.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 79,683 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $623.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.04 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $4,774,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

