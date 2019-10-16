Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 1,368.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Telecom Argentina worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEO opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.92. Telecom Argentina SA has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Analysts predict that Telecom Argentina SA will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.648 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 173.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Telecom Argentina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

