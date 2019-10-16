Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.