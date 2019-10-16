Bank of America Corp DE Buys 23,999 Shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 7.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 13.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

