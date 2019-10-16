Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tredegar by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,099,000 after buying an additional 94,262 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Tredegar by 793.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 58,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tredegar by 43.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tredegar during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

TG opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.25 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

