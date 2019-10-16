Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also assigned Bank First National an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Shares of BFC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. Bank First National has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $76.90.
In other news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 2,149 shares of Bank First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $118,452.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Bank First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank First National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,384,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bank First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,784,000.
Bank First National Company Profile
Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
