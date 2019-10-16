Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 2,972,200 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on BBVA. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

