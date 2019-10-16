Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.40 ($6.28).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

