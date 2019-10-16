Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700,800 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 30th total of 781,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.22. Balchem has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Scott C. Mason bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.74 per share, with a total value of $254,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

