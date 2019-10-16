BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Announces GBX 9.40 Dividend

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 554.40 ($7.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 439.40 ($5.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 590.80 ($7.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 558.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 585.89 ($7.66).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

