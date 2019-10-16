AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

AZZ has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. AZZ has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

AZZ stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. AZZ has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AZZ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

