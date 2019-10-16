Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 2.6% Higher

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.16, 61,535 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,279,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

