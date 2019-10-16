Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 122.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 91.3% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 547,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

AX stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

