Auxilium Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (AUX)

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $187,971.00 and approximately $5,235.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Auxilium

Auxilium is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,142,674 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auxilium Coin Trading

Auxilium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auxilium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auxilium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auxilium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

