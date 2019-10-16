Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.67.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.66. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

