Atwater Malick LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 20,513.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,451 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $392,652,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,039 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 42,214.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 430,592 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 16,471.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Deere & Company stock opened at $172.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average of $158.52. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

