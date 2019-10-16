Atwater Malick LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.