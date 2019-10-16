AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report sales of $55.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $56.80 million. AtriCure reported sales of $49.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $227.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $228.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $256.20 million, with estimates ranging from $253.30 million to $259.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $47,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,557 shares in the company, valued at $21,039,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,250,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 109.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in AtriCure by 4.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 114.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in AtriCure by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.59. 7,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.30. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

