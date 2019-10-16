Atria Investments LLC Sells 743 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Waters by 181.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waters by 92.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Waters by 21.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.06. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

