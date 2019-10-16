Atria Investments LLC Sells 10,608 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in PPL by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 23,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after purchasing an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 496,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PPL by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 902,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 167,074 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. PPL Corp has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. PPL’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

