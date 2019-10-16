Atria Investments LLC Invests $221,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 864,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 113,478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85,270 shares during the period.

Shares of IPE stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

