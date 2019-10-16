Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Garmin by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 166,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $13,481,613.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,411,857.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $25,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,699,568 shares of company stock valued at $289,711,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

