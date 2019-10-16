ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Securities

Stock analysts at National Securities began coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ATNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on ATN International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,270. ATN International has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $906.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. ATN International had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the second quarter worth $226,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 217,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

