Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $229.70

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 229.70 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.99), with a volume of 10848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.85 ($3.29).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.29.

About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.