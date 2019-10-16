ATLANT Reaches Market Capitalization of $806,092.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $806,092.00 and $236.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00220625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.01081167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

