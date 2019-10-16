Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 208.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 14.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen C. Anderson bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

