Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Astea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $11.45. Astea International shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 8,382 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Astea International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astea International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

In other Astea International news, major shareholder David Kanen acquired 48,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $260,221.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astea International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEA)

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

