Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 201,096 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $40,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,885. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

