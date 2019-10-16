Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $32.22 Million in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 209,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Ferrari by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Ferrari by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.64. The stock had a trading volume of 218,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.60. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ferrari and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.