Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,862. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.