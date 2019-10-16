Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 263.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528,866 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Synchrony Financial worth $71,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 101,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Nomura raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,471. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

