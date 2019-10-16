Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,944 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $168,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $322,154,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.90.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.11. 802,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,032. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $162.90 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

