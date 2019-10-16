Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 487,613 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 817.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,613 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $51,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,774,000 after acquiring an additional 348,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,017,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,580,000 after purchasing an additional 154,257 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,536,000 after purchasing an additional 926,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Electric Power by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,860,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,342,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,135,000 after purchasing an additional 232,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.82. 45,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.77. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

