Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 180,584 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 654.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,584 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $22,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,952.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Allstate stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 418,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $109.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

